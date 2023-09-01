Bank of America treating customers to free museum admission over Labor Day weekend

Cardholders have the opportunity to browse Figge art displays for free.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Are you a Bank of America cardholder and looking for something fun but affordable to do over the Labor Day Weekend? Well, you're in luck!

This weekend, Bank of America announced cardholders through Bank of America Private Bank and Merrill can browse the exhibits at the Figge Art Museum and other regional museums without paying for admission.

Bank of America partners with a program called Museums on Us to allow account holders to experience local culture and to improve the cultural understanding of our area. This promotion takes place on the first full weekend of every month and locations change from month to month.

If you're interested in making a trip, make sure that your Bank of America debit or credit card, along with a photo ID, are with you when you arrive. Unfortunately, guests cannot cash in on this deal and it is only limited to families who have an account with the bank.

Museums around the nation are participating in this promotion. Here are some museums in Iowa and Illinois that you can venture to and receive free admission.

Iowa

Science Center of Iowa in Des Moines

Figge Art Museum in Davenport

Illinois

To find all locations involved, check out the museum locator on the Bank of America website.