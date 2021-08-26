Four-Day Virtual Fundraiser Benefits American Red Cross

The 26th Annual Event Features Chef Demos, Musical Performances, and Silent Auction Items

When disaster strikes, the American Red Cross is there to help people in need. Now, the Red Cross needs you.

From Thursday, August 26, 2021 through Sunday, August 29, 2021, the American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois is holding its annual "A Taste on the River" fundraiser. This virtual event is self-guided, which means you can enjoy the event at your own pace and on your own time.

In traditional "Taste" style, this year's event features Cooking Demonstrations from Chef Gary Ames of Rhythm City Casino and Chef Aman Razdan of Food Affiar Bistro, as well as Musical Performances from The Yoyos and Jim Ryan, and a silent auction including a Weekend in Chicago, the Tee-Rific Golf Package, an Indulge in the Quad Cities Package and more!

Click here for access to the event.