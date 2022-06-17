You don't want to miss this food fight! Food truck contest comes to Bettendorf this Saturday

The Food Truck Fight will feature nosh from local trucks, live music and other family activities from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Isle Parkway.

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired on March 16, 2022.

Calling all food-lovers! Over a dozen food trucks from throughout the region will gather Saturday, June 18 at Bettendorf's Isle Parkway to compete in the city's first Food Truck Fight.

The Saturday event will include live music, family-friendly activities, a beer tent and — of course — food from the Quad Cities area and regional food trucks. Attendees will get to sample food and cast their votes for which truck will become the next Food Truck Fight Champion.

Although the event is new to Bettendorf, Food Truck Fight has drawn food truck fanatics from across the country since 2017. The traveling competition, founded by Iowa-native Bobby Ray Bunch, has visited LeClaire, Muscatine and Galena.

Among the truck lineup for Saturday are Girl + Food by Cafe Fresh, Smokin G's BBQ, Los Primos Mexican Grill, The Sweet Spot QC, Kelley Girl's Woodfire Pizza and more. You can find the full list here.

Admission to the event, which runs from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at Isle Parkway, costs $10 for adults, and kids ages 12 and under get in for free.