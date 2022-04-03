Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, more will perform at IndyCar Race Weekend

NEWTON, Iowa — IndyCar's return to Iowa will be celebrated as a three-day festival with a quartet of musical acts. Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform July 23-24 at the track located 30 miles east of Des Moines.
Iowa-headquartered grocery chain Hy-Vee is sponsoring the race and has promised a three-day festival for IndyCar Race Weekend.
McGraw is scheduled to play 50 minutes before the July 23 race, and Florida Georgia Line is scheduled to play 90 minutes after the race. Stefani is scheduled for the July 24 pre-race, with Shelton set to play after it.