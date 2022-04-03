Florida Georgia Line, Blake Shelton, more will perform at IndyCar Race Weekend

Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform in July at the race track in Newton, Iowa.

NEWTON, Iowa — IndyCar's return to Iowa will be celebrated as a three-day festival with a quartet of musical acts. Tim McGraw, Florida Georgia Line, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will perform July 23-24 at the track located 30 miles east of Des Moines.

Iowa-headquartered grocery chain Hy-Vee is sponsoring the race and has promised a three-day festival for IndyCar Race Weekend.