Floatzilla 2023: Largest paddle event on the Mississippi ready to set sail

River Action's annual Floatzilla will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 in the Quad Cities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The largest paddle event on the Mississippi River is ready to set sail this weekend. River Action's annual Floatzilla will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 in the Quad Cities region.

Over a thousand people are expected to paddle on the river. According to the event's website, Floatzilla 2023 is hoping to break the world record for the largest raft of canoes and kayaks sitting at 3,151 boats. Currently, the event has 1,145 boats registered to participate.

"Floatzilla is a community of people who love the water and all the adventure it brings," the event's website states.

The festivities don't stop on the water. From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lake Potter in Rock Island, live music and food will be available for people on land.

Packet pick-ups are available from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 18 at Credit Island Lodge, or can be picked up at one of the six launch sites on Aug. 19.

Launch Site Packet Pick Up (times and locations):

7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m.: Empire Park

7 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Bass Street YMCA

7 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Leach Park

8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Lindsay Park Yacht Club

9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Marquette Street

10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Lake Potter or Credit Island

River Action puts on the event every year and is a Quad Cities nonprofit "focused on fostering the environmental, economic and cultural vitality of the Mississippi River," according to its website.