Check out these family-friendly fall events in the Quad Cities area

However you want to enjoy the fall weather, the Quad Cities has an event for you.

MOLINE, Ill. — As temperatures cool down and the leaves start to turn, it becomes the perfect time to get out to enjoy some fall-themed events in the Quad Cities region. Whether you like pumpkin patches or local markets, there's a little something for everybody.

Location: Nahant Marsh Education Center, 4220 Wapello Ave., Davenport

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

Food, games, educational activities and live music can all be found at Nahant Marsh's celebration of the season. Try to win some prizes at the carnival games or the Booze Pull if you're older than 21. Stompbox Brewing will offer local brews to complement the bake sale and silent pie auction.

Finish off the day with the first come, first serve fish fry dinner. Registration isn't required but is appreciated. You can register at Nahant Marsh's website.

Location: Downtown LeClaire

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Cost: Free

Find deck deals and sidewalk sales at small businesses and local vendors during Fall Market Days in downtown LeClaire. More than 20 businesses are participating, including clothing stores, breweries, home goods stores and restaurants.

The celebration continues Sunday at the LeClaire Fall Fest, featuring more than 70 vendors and a truckload of pumpkins for sale grown by 4-H members. Businesses downtown will continue their sales all weekend.

Location: 14025 13th St., Milan

Dates & Times: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 7 and 8 and Oct. 14 and 15, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Cost: Based on the pumpkins chosen — cash, check or Venmo only.

The first annual Pick for a Cure pumpkin patch fundraiser begins Saturday. The small Milan farm is offering more than 20 pumpkin varieties for sale to benefit Unravel Pediatric Cancer to help "squash" pediatric cancer.

Watch the partial solar eclipse at Augustana College or Rock Island Public Library

Locations:

John Deere Planetarium at 820 38th St., Rock Island

Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch at 2715 30th St., Rock Island

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 14. Times vary by event.

Cost: Free

Augustana College and the Rock Island Public Library will be hosting eclipse viewings on Oct. 14. At the John Deere Planetarium, visitors can watch the eclipse safely through a telescope while exploring the Fryxell Geology Museum from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. In case of cloudy weather, the eclipse may not be visible, but the geology museum will still be open.

At the Rock Island Watts-Midtown Branch, families can watch the eclipse at the library's viewing party from 10:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Guests can view the event safely with eclipse glasses provided by the library, limited to two per family. Additional eclipse glasses are available at the library's Downtown and Southwest locations, but they must be picked up on the day of the event.

The library recommends families bring chairs and blankets. If the eclipse isn't visible, a live stream from NASA will be shown in the auditorium.

Location: Bishop Hill, Illinois

Date & Time: Saturday and Sunday. Oct. 14 and 15 during normal business hours

Cost: Free

The local businesses of Bishop Hill will be offering sales and discounts to celebrate fall. Participating museums, such as the Vasa National Archives, will host crafts, video showings and other special activities.

Visitors who collect signatures from six shops or museums will be entered in a drawing for a gift basket at the Colony Store, a historic general store.

Location: John Deere Historic Site, 8334 S. Clinton St., Dixon

Date & Time: Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 14 and 15

Cost: Free

This festival has a focus on old-fashioned family fun. Activities include blacksmith demonstrations, pumpkin decorating, classic games and a petting zoo.

Location: Kaiserslautern Square Park, 119 East 3rd St., Davenport

Date & Time: Saturday, Oct. 21 from noon to 8 p.m.

Cost: Free

German Fest is returning to downtown Davenport and will feature live music, games and schnitzel. The event is put on by the Downtown Davenport Partnership and the German American Heritage Center.

There will be numerous traditional Oktoberfest activities, showcasing the Quad Cities' German culture at a park named after Davenport's sister city, Kaiserslautern, Germany. Food and beverages will be available for attendees, along with friendly games and competitions.

Two Chicago-based bands will be playing music all day, with German Polka group Die Musikmeisters Band on stage from noon to 4 p.m. and Alpine folk band Dirndolls playing from 4 to 8 p.m.

Location: The Rust Belt, 533 12th Ave., East Moline

Date & Time: Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Cost: Free for people with disabilities and their families

Families can head over to The Rust Belt in East Moline for some seasonal fun with games and food available. Free meals will be provided while supplies last and non-alcoholic beverages will be available to purchase.

The event is free for those with disabilities and their families. RSVPs are not required but are encouraged and can be done by calling (309) 786-6474 or emailing gadients@arcqca. Attendees are asked to bring a non-perishable food item that will be donated to a local food pantry.