Sharing events throughout the Quad Cities in this week's weekend rundown

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend, and we've brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break it down.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and News 8 has brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break down the events going on throughout the Quad Cities and beyond for July 28-30.

Here's your rundown:

The race is here, and Davenport will be filled with runners and riders as both events converge.

Friday is the last day to register for the 49th Bix 7, but for spectators the big event starts at 8 a.m. Saturday at the base of Brady Street. The seven-mile course eventually ends at one of Davenport's biggest block parties of the summer.

Later in the night the fun moves to Walmart for a grand post-race celebration, where the top 10 will be announced alongside the youth winners.

Riders that have started off in Sioux City will finally arrive in Davenport, about 500 miles down the road.

Bikers can dip their tires in the Mississippi in two locations -- in Muscatine or at the official end at Veterans Memorial Park in Davenport.

Following after the riders come to Davenport, there will be many food vendors scattered throughout the downtown area, and at night the city will hold the last concert of the RAGBRAI series.

While the fair started on July 23, events are rolling through the weekend.

Enjoy all the rides at the fairgrounds, including shelters hosting animal shows and various kids contests.

The fair ends on July 30.