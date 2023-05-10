Sharing events throughout the Quad Cities in this week's weekend rundown

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend, and we've brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break it down.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Oct. 6-8.

Here's your rundown:

On Friday, Oct. 6, members of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra will be playing in a pop-up concert in Davenport.

Cellist Tommy Mesa, the orchestra's guest artist for the first Masterworks Concert of the season, and QCSO's violinists Emily Nash and Janis Sakai will be playing at the event.

The pop-up show is free to attend and starts at noon in MLK Park, located at 501 Brady St. in Davenport. Attendees are asked to bring their own seating.

A new event in the Quad Cities, Fright House After Dark will have family-friendly events every Friday during October.

The fun takes place from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Freight House and LeClaire Park, right along Davenport's riverfront.

It makes its debut on Friday, Oct. 6 with an outdoor showing of Casper and hayrack rides. Other future festivities include a scavenger hunt, balloon twisting and trick-or-treating.

The fire department in Preston, Iowa is putting on its annual Firemen's Breakfast featuring omelets, pancakes and sausages.

The breakfast will be on Sunday, Oct. 8 and starts at 7 a.m. It's $10 a plate, minus kids five and under who can eat for free. It will take place at the Preston Fire Department, located at 14 N. Mitchell St. in Preston, Iowa.

Grab your pup and head down to the Moline riverfront on Saturday to embrace the fall weather and enjoy the Quad Cities' beautiful trails with your furry friend.

Moline Parks and Recreation will be hosting its Tails on Trails event at the Ben Butterworth Parkway, starting at 11 a.m. Registration for the event has closed but it's a good reminder to go enjoy some quality time with your dog and give them the exercise they need.