Putnam Museum hosting LULAC Fiesta Night

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Quad Cities is home to a portion of the U.S. Hispanic population, in 2020 becoming the third largest ethnic community with 20,900 residents between the Iowa and Illinois QC. This number has only grown according to the Pew Research Center, with the population increasing 50% from 2010 to 2020.
A growing population means it's likely a neighbor, coworker or friend is part of the Latin American community. The local LULAC organization is bringing a taste of Hispanic influences to the public, working to educate the community about Hispanic culture.
"As we prepare to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the QC, LULAC is proud to share our rich cultural heritage with the QC community,” LULAC Parliamentarian Michael Reyes said. “Over the years, our annual fiesta has helped raise funds for our scholarship program."
Partnering with the Putnam Museum, local LULAC 10 is hosting its annual Fiesta Night celebration. Included in admission is live music from Mariachi Los Aguilares and food from El Mariachi.
In conjunction with the fiesta, the Putnam is also hosting Monarchs and Mariachi at 2 p.m. where kids can make butterfly cards and view the Common Ground exhibit.
Doors open for the fiesta at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, and the community is welcome to attend.
