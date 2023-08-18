Putnam Museum hosting LULAC Fiesta Night

The Quad Cities LULAC organization is partnering with the Putnam Museum for their annual Fiesta Night.

A growing population means it's likely a neighbor, coworker or friend is part of the Latin American community. The local LULAC organization is bringing a taste of Hispanic influences to the public, working to educate the community about Hispanic culture.

"As we prepare to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month in the QC, LULAC is proud to share our rich cultural heritage with the QC community,” LULAC Parliamentarian Michael Reyes said. “Over the years, our annual fiesta has helped raise funds for our scholarship program."

Partnering with the Putnam Museum, local LULAC 10 is hosting its annual Fiesta Night celebration. Included in admission is live music from Mariachi Los Aguilares and food from El Mariachi.

In conjunction with the fiesta, the Putnam is also hosting Monarchs and Mariachi at 2 p.m. where kids can make butterfly cards and view the Common Ground exhibit.

Doors open for the fiesta at 5 p.m., with dinner being served at 6 p.m. Tickets are $20 at the door, and the community is welcome to attend.