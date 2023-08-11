Second Baptist Church in Rock Island celebrating 150 years of service

Throughout the summer the Second Baptist Church in Rock Island has held celebrations for their 150th anniversary.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The Second Baptist Church in Rock Island has had a rich past, full of change and growth over the 150 years. Church representatives are celebrating this history this summer with their community.

Over the years the church has faced hardship, according to their website the property had experienced multiple fires in 1898 and 1943, but found a way to rebuild each time.

Now 150 years later the church is celebrating the longevity of the church, and the community that has supported the site throughout the years with a banquet at the Golden Leaf Banquet Center in Davenport.

Tickets for the banquet are $20, and potential attendees should contact Brother Milton Shaw for tickets.

The church will also be holding a special anniversary service on Aug. 27, with Rev. Reginald Bachus from the Friendship Baptist Church in Chicago leading the sermon.