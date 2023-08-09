Thursday Night Groove concert series in Rock Island schedule released

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Quad Citizens in Iowa and Illinois have an opportunity to catch live concert performances at Schwiebert Park once again this late summer and fall.
Thursday Night Groove, hosted by Rock Island Parks and Recreation and Rock Island Happy Joe's Pizza, has a mix of music including blues, soul, funk, and rock to name a few.
The goal of the event is to bring Rock Island together through food, music, and partnerships between local businesses and the public. Families are free to attend, and businesses will provide food and drinks at cost for attendees.
Concerts start at 7 p.m. on every Thursday starting on Aug. 17, running through Oct. 12. Parking for this will be available at 17th Street and 1st Avenue, and attendees should bring their own seating.
This year's lineup includes:
- Aug. 17 – Lissie (Presented by Alternating Currents)
- Aug. 24 – Kara Grainger Band (Presented by Mississippi Valley Blues Society)
- Aug. 31 – Funktastic 5 (GECU Night)
- Sept. 7 – Crooked Cactus Band (The Arc of the QC Night)
- Sept. 14 – Class of ’82
- Sept. 21 – Soul Storm
- Sept. 28 – For Those About to Yacht
- Oct. 5 – Far Out 283
- Oct. 12 – Fair Warning
- Oct. 19 - **Reserved for rain date if needed**
