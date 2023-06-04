What's happening this weekend? Here's your WLLR & WQAD weekend rundown for Easter

River Bandits open their season this weekend! Birdies for Charity will host a night at the Quad City Storm game. But wait, there's MORE!

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Feb. 24-26.

Here's your rundown:

River Bandits' season opener on Friday

It's almost time to play ball at Modern Woodmen Park once again.

The Quad Cities River Bandits are ready for their 2023 season opener against the South Bend Cubs on Friday, April 7 with the first pitch scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

The QC boys of summer are going into the new season with a strong roster of veterans and top talent — boasting 18 returning players and the Royals organization's top 3 draft picks from last year.

John Deere Classic Night at Quad City Storm game

Quad City Storm is nearing its last game of the season, so head over to the Vibrant Arena at the Mark to celebrate! John Deere employees can get two free tickets to the game if they bring their work ID to the box office. Click/tap here for ticket information.

Quad City Botanical Center Plant Sale wraps up

For all the "plant mommy" wannabes, this event is for you! There are two more days of the plant sale scheduled on the Quad City Botanical Center's Facebook page.

Folks who want plants can order through April 12. Plant pickup will be on April 29 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the center. Click/tap here for more details.

Junie B.'s Essential Survival Guide to School at Circa' 21

This show is playing at Circa' 21 until April 22. The iconic Junie B. Jones show is filled with new songs and essential lessons for the kids! Click/tap here for show times and ticket information.