East Moline Main Street is hosting its first Cinco de Mayo Taco and Margarita Street Festival

The inaugural Cinco de Mayo Taco and Margarita Festival is set for May 6! Join the festivities from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. that day along 15th Avenue.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — East Moline Main Street is ready to celebrate the Quad Cities' rich Hispanic culture on May 6 with its first-ever taco and margarita festival.

The event is free to the public and will feature Quad City food trucks, craft and retail vendors, and music by Crooked Cactus/Los Nopales Chuecos and Grupo Estilo Versatil. Quad Cities Ballet Folklorico will also be performing, according to East Moline Main Street Chairwoman Graciela Macias.

News 8 has reached out to the event organizer for more details about food and craft vendors. This story will be updated with that info once we receive it.