'Disney On Ice' returns to the TaxSlayer this holiday season

Characters from Disney's "Moana," "Coco," "Frozen," "Beauty and the Beast" and more will take the ice at the TaxSlayer Center this December.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — If you've been wishing upon a star for "Disney On Ice" to return to the Quad Cities, you're in luck! Mickey and Minnie Mouse will host the action-packed, Disney-character-filled show at the TaxSlayer Center this December.

"Into The Magic," running Dec. 1-4 in Moline, will take you and your family on a high-sea adventure with Moana, a journey across the Marigold Bridge with Miguel from "Coco" and a trip through the Beast's enchanted castle with Belle from "Beauty and the Beast."

Showgoers can also catch some of the favorite characters from "Frozen," "Tangled" and "Cinderella," such as Anna and Elsa, Rapunzel and Flynn and Cinderella and Fairy Godmother, in the show that aims to help children around the world discover their inner hero.

Find the full schedule of Moline performances below:

Thursday, Dec. 1 - 7 p.m.

- 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 2 - 7 p.m.

- 7 p.m. Satuday, Dec. 3 - 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.

- 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4 - 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Advance tickets for the shows went on sale Tuesday, Aug. 9. You must be a "Disney On Ice" preferred customer in order to receive the presale code.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, Aug. 16. All guests ages 2 and older are required to purchase a ticket.