This exhibit is transforming the QCCA Expo Center into a prehistoric paradise

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — The past will roar into the present for this weekend only at the QCCA Expo Center when Dinosaur Adventures opens for Quad Citizens.

The family-friendly event promises fun for all ages, including big dinos and baby dinos from 65 million years ago! Kids can also enjoy a variety of "dino-mite" activities such as a fossil search, race in Jurassic jeeps, bouncing around in a prehistoric-themed obstacle course, dinosaur rides and more.

The whole family can also enjoy live entertainment with velociraptors.

The exhibit will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday. Ticket prices start at $25 with add-on adventure pack options for kids. More ticket information can be found by clicking/tapping here.