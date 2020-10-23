This annual race will be the first in-person road race in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual Davenport Thanksgiving race will be the first in-person road race in the area since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 34th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot is scheduled for Thanksgiving morning, starting with the 1-mile at 7:45 a.m., followed by the 5-mile and 5k walks/races.

To accommodate for health and safety regulations, the Turkey Trot will have a staggered start, which will cut down gathering of large groups. Groups will begin their races in 5-minute intervals. Participants won't be required to wear masks, but volunteers and staff will be masked.

There will also be no pre-race or post-race parties. Packet pickup events will be held throughout the month of November to cut down on large gatherings.

“We are grateful to find a safe and healthy way to have the McCarthy Bush YMCA Turkey Trot in-person,” said YMCA Turkey Trot Director Luis Leal. “So many families rely on this great Thanksgiving Day tradition, and we want everyone to be healthy and happy on that special day!”

Online registration is open. Find prices and race details on the registration website, here. When you sign up, you'll be asked to choose a time slot for your race.