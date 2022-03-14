Event series aims to break down barriers between public, Davenport police

Coffee with a Cop returns March 24, giving the public the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know Davenport officers.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — After its successful debut in 2021, the Davenport Police Department is bringing back Coffee with a Cop starting March 24.

According to the police department, the event series allows the public to sit down in a casual environment to ask questions, voice concerns and get to know the officers serving their community.

"We want our officers to connect with the residents in our community,” Community Impact Team Supervisor Sergeant Andrew Harris said in the announcement. “It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about.”

Coffee with a Cop is a national program that started in 2011 with a police department in California and has since expanded to all 50 states as well as Canada, Europe, Australia, Africa and Latin America. It strives to provide a venue for breaking down barriers between police officers and their community members, according to its website.

The conversations over coffee with Davenport police will take place from 8-9 a.m. at the following locations:

March 24 at the Hy-Vee on Utica Ridge Road.

April 7 at the Hy-Vee on East Kimberly Road.

April 28 at the Hy-Vee on West Kimberly Road.

May 5 at the Hy-Vee on Locust Street.

May 12 at the Hy-Vee on Rockingham Road.