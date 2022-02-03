Age 16-24 and looking for a job? Visit the IowaWORKS Youth Job Fair on April 19

The Davenport IowaWORKS Center will host a job fair for young adults from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday.

Iowa Workforce Development will host a job fair aimed for those ages 16-24 from 4-6 p.m. Tuesday, April 19 at its Davenport IowaWORKS Center.

The job fair is free and open to the public. And while the focus of the event is on young adults, businesses at the event will be hiring for all roles. People of every working-age are invited to attend.

According to the IowaWORKS, highlights of the job fair include the following:

More than 20 local employers offering onsite interviews for seasonal, part- and full-time positions at park programs, retailers, youth sports and more.

Online job application assistance.

Resume-building assistance.

For more details about the event, call 563-445-3200 extension 43331, text 563-275-6682 or email DavenportIowaWORKS@iwd.iowa.gov.

The Davenport center, located at 1801A East Kimberly Road, is also open to the public on weekdays and offers services including resume building, job-seeking assistance, computer access and workshops to prepare job seekers for employment.

To learn more information about IowaWORKS, click or tap here.