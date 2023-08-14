Davenport Police hosting annual Cops and Cones event in Vander Veer Park

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: The video attached originally aired Aug. 18, 2021.
Free ice cream and Davenport law enforcement will be in Vander Veer Botanical Park on Tuesday, Aug. 15 for the Cops and Cones Ice Cream Social event. It will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. near the large fountain in the park.
The annual event, which dates back to before 2016, allows community members to not only secure some free sweet treats but also meet and talk with Davenport police officers.
Attendees can receive a single dip Whitey's ice cream cone or a Fla-vor-ice popsicle.
