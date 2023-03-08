Weekend events, when and where people can attend | WLLR Weekend Rundown, Aug. 3, 2023

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend, and we've brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break it down.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for August 4-6.

Here's your rundown:

The 52nd annual jazz festival is ready for another performance this weekend. Spread throughout three days, this festival is meant to honor the rich legacy of Davenport's famous jazz musician Bix Beiderbecke.

Tickets are on sale now for the concerts being held this weekend.

Families that are preparing for back to school are encouraged to do the bulk of their shopping this Friday and Saturday. Deals and savings on school materials, clothing and electronics will be advertised. The sales tax of 6% off only applies to clothing and shoes with a value under $100 individually.

Heading into the weekend there's still plenty of fun and talent lined up for this year's Mississippi Valley Fair.

Between the rides throughout the fairgrounds, to the animal shows and concerts there's plenty families can participate in.

The fair ends on Aug. 6.