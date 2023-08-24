Sharing events throughout the Quad Cities in this weekend's rundown

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend, and we've brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break it down.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and WQAD and WLLR have your top events to check out for Aug. 25-27.

Here's your rundown:

The end of an era is coming as the remaining span of the original I-74 suspension bridge comes down this weekend.

Department of Transportation workers in Iowa and Illinois have been working to attach buoys to the main suspension cables and modify the towers.

Closures along the new I-74 bridge, pedestrian path, and bike routes along the Iowa side are expected and are listed below.

Upcoming closures ahead of remaining I-74 bridge controlled demolition 1/3

2/3

3/3 1 / 3

The bridge demolition will be broadcast live on our website and YouTube page.

This year's Mo.Live festivities are underway this week, starting with featured businesses around downtown Moline, focusing on the John Deere Commons just off River Drive. This Thursday will also mark the beginning of the live music concerts, and will continue throughout the weekend.

Concerts will be held in the Vibrant Arena parking lot, along with local food vendors and a kids zone. A full schedule of entertainers can be found on the Mo.Live website.

Although running this week has been a challenge due to the extreme heat, the weekend relief means the annual Crime Stoppers 5K Run/Walk will be off to the races.

Sponsored by the Moline Police Department, racers will start at the Vibrant Arena parking lot and take a one-mile route along River Drive. Participants have the option to take the full 5K course or opt for the one-mile path. For kids, there's also a 1/4 mile fun run.

The 5K starts early on Saturday morning at 7:30 a.m. The one-mile run and the fun run start later on in the morning. Anyone who has registered for the race can pick up their packets from the Moline Police Department from 3-7 p.m. this Friday.