Events throughout the Quad Cities in this weekend's rundown | Aug. 18-20

There are many family-friendly events going on this weekend.

MOLINE, Ill. — The weekend is officially here, and News 8 has brought in Dani Howe from WLLR to break down the events going on throughout the Quad Cities and beyond.

Here's your rundown:

The annual paddling event, sponsored by River Action, is one of the largest along the Mississippi River, and helps people get in touch with nature.

This year the event includes a fishing tournament, food vendors and live music to entertain the community while raising money to preserve the riverfront.

After being delayed by the weather, the Bent River Brewery in Rock Island and the Quad City Animal Welfare Center will come together for Doggy Days. Families with four-legged companions can come by for a cool drink after a long walk and support the shelter at the same time.

This event is only open for individuals 21-years-old and older.

Adults looking to relive their childhood are getting a hands-on opportunity at the QC Botanical Center.

While registration is required, activities for the camp include terrarium building and a scavenger hunt. Attendees can also learn about different plants as they make their way throughout the gardens.