Modern Woodman, Gilda's Club holding event for young adults

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is partnering with the River Bandits to host a Young Adult night at Modern Woodman Park.
Registration is required to attend, and is limited to anyone 18-39 years of age impacted by cancer. Everyone who registers will receive two tickets until tickets are gone.
Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, and lasts until 9:30 p.m.
For more details and registration, call Gilda's Club at (563) 326-7504 or send an email to gc@gildasclubqc.org.
