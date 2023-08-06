Modern Woodman, Gilda's Club holding event for young adults

Young adults who have survived cancer are being celebrated at Modern Woodmen Park courtesy of Gilda's Club.

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is partnering with the River Bandits to host a Young Adult night at Modern Woodman Park.

Registration is required to attend, and is limited to anyone 18-39 years of age impacted by cancer. Everyone who registers will receive two tickets until tickets are gone.

Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, and lasts until 9:30 p.m.

For more details and registration, call Gilda's Club at (563) 326-7504 or send an email to gc@gildasclubqc.org.