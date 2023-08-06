x
Modern Woodman, Gilda's Club holding event for young adults

Young adults who have survived cancer are being celebrated at Modern Woodmen Park courtesy of Gilda's Club.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's Note: Video above is from a previous event held at Modern Woodmen Park.

Gilda's Club of the Quad Cities is partnering with the River Bandits to host a Young Adult night at Modern Woodman Park.

Registration is required to attend, and is limited to anyone 18-39 years of age impacted by cancer. Everyone who registers will receive two tickets until tickets are gone.

Doors open for the event at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 10, and lasts until 9:30 p.m.

For more details and registration, call Gilda's Club at (563) 326-7504 or send an email to gc@gildasclubqc.org.

