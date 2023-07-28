Rock Island School District hosting back to school party

For some kids, it's hard to go back to school after summer break. The Rock Island-Milan district has figured out a way to reintroduce school to kids before school.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Editor's Note: Video above is from the search for a new Rock Island-Milan district superintendent.

It's that time of year where area schools are preparing for the upcoming school year. Many kids get attached to staying home, and may resist the yearly transition to the classroom, yet it seems the RIMSD have the perfect remedy for this.

Coming up this weekend is the "Ready to ROCK the School Year!" bash at Schwiebert Park, bringing families, students and community organizations together to ease children back into the school year.

During the event, Bikers for Backpacks will make an entrance to donate school supplies to the district. There will also be food and music throughout the event, along with organizations like METROlink, Rock Island Library and local colleges.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m. and will end around 4 p.m. on July 30. The first day for the RIMSD is Aug. 3.