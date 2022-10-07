64th annual Columbus Day 'Bridging' coming to Columbus Junction this weekend

Events include a 5K walk/run, a car show, a wine tasting, a bags tournament, live music and a Columbus Day parade.

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, Iowa — The 64th annual Columbus Day celebration is coming to Columbus Junction, Iowa on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday, Oct. 9.

The event is scheduled for 7:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. The theme for this year is "Bridging," and the celebration kicks off on Saturday with a 5K run through a path that takes participants through Columbus Junction's famous Lover's Leap Swinging Bridge.

Saturday events include breakfast at CJ Senior Center, the 5K event at Chautauqua Park, a car show in the Weber & Huston parking lot, a mariachi band and a Columbus Day parade that will march through the main street.

Sunday events include a wine tasting, bags tournament and live music at Monkey Run Park.

Attendees can park in the American Legion parking lot and United Methodist Church parking lot, where shuttles will pick up and drop off visitors.

More information about the event can be found here.