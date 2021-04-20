Coffee with a cop in Davenport Thursday morning

Davenport Police want to build relationships with the community one cup of coffee at a time.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Davenport Police Department is asking the community to come join them for a cup of coffee and conversation Thursday, April 22 at Hy-Vee located at 2351 W Locust Street from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Sergeant Andrew Harris of the Davenport Police Community Impact Team Supervisor says he wants officers to connect with residents in the community.

“It’s about having conversations and interacting with our neighbors in meaningful ways, outside of a call for service. We want to have a chance to talk about topics that they find interesting or have questions about,” explains Harris.

According to him, the department knows it can be intimidating to hold community meetings at the station. So they've partnered with Hy-Vee to meet citizens where they feel comfortable.

"We come to those meetings with no agendas, no specific things we wanna go over, and the neighbors lead it," said Harris. "They can bring up any topics they wanna talk about."

In the wake of the Derek Chauvin trial in Minneapolis, Harris said he expects some tough questions to pop up at these meetings. But that, he said, is the point of hosting Coffee with a Cop.

"We're going there and building those relationships with citizens on a good day, where we're having coffee with our citizens, so if they do have a challenging day, they feel comfortable reaching out to the Davenport Police Department," he said.

The mission of Coffee with a Cop, a national program, is to break down the barriers between police officers and the citizens they serve and allow the opportunity to ask questions, voice concerns, and get to know the officers in their neighborhood.

"Even during the tough times it really showcases the good that we have here in Davenport and there's no other place I'd want to be a police officer at," said Harris.

Future events:

Thursday, May 6 – West Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 2200 W Kimberly Rd

Thursday, May 20 – East Kimberly Hy-Vee located at 1823 E Kimberly Rd