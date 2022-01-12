Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 14.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Country music star Carrie Underwood is performing at the Iowa State Fair Grandstand on Aug. 21, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 14, at 10 a.m. and will cost between $45 and $100. Tickets will be available online here or by calling or 800-514-3849.

Underwood last played the Iowa State Fair to a sold-out crowd in 2015.

Prior to the 2022 fair, Underwood is doing her first-ever residency at Resorts World Las Vegas.

In the announcement, the state fair also said it will follow all CDC COVID-related recommendations in August 2022.