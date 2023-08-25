Are you a car enthusiast? Check out these Quad City car shows taking place this weekend!

Stop at the Bend XPO in East Moline to look at some Mustangs or head to LeClaire for Corvettes.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — It's a good weekend for car enthusiasts in the Quad Cities with two car shows taking place in the area. You can head over to Bend XPO in East Moline to look at some Mustangs or to LeClaire for Corvettes.

Both events will be taking place Saturday, Aug. 26.

Dates: Thursday, Aug. 24 to Saturday, Aug. 26

Location: Bend XPO, 922 Mississippi Pkwy., East Moline, Illinois

Time: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day

Get out of the heat and check out Boss Nationals 2023, an indoor car show at Bend XPO. Admission is free to the public and attendees can see almost 100 cars. An awards ceremony for judged cars will take place at 5 p.m. on Saturday.

The car show was founded back in 2016 by two friends, Finley Ledbetter and Rick Ybarra, to show off Boss Mustang and Cougar cars.

Among the dozens of cars will be a one-of-a-kind: a 1971 Boss 302 Mustang that never went into production. The first car was accidentally sold and survived being crushed for liability reasons. After a meticulous restoration, the car will be unveiled at the car show, according to a press release.

More information on the car show can be found here.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 26

Location: LeClaire Levee, 17 S. Front St., LeClaire, Iowa

Time: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

If Corvettes are more your style, LeClaire will be having a car show of its own called Vettes on the River. The non-profit organization For Vets is hosting the event and all money raised at the car show will be donated to veterans' organizations in the Quad Cities.

More than 250 Corvettes from around the country will be driving to the area for the show and will be in by 10 a.m. Saturday. A flag-raising ceremony will be held by Vietnam War veterans shortly after to honor all veterans and active military, according to a press release.

The Riverboat Twilight will also be offering 90-minute cruises for $22. It will depart at 11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 4 p.m. The first two cruises have tickets available as of 4 p.m. Friday afternoon but the 4 p.m. cruise has sold out. Information on the cruises can be found here and details about the car show can be found here.