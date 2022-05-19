Local breweries take part in QC Craft Beer Week. Here's the full schedule

It's the best week of the year for craft beer fans! Here are some of the breweries participating.

MOLINE, Ill. — QC Craft Beer Week is one of the best weeks of the year in the Quad Cities for craft brew fans. This year’s festivities take place May 16-21 in partnership with Visit Quad Cities’ QC Ale Trail, Craft Quad Cities and local breweries.

Below are local breweries taking part in the 2022 QC Ale Trail.

Monday, May 16 – East Moline/Geneseo:

Midwest Ale Works.

Geneseo Brewing Co.

Great Revivalist Brew Lab.

Tuesday, May 17 – Davenport/Muscatine:

Front Street Brewery.

Stompbox Brewing.

Contrary Brewing Co.

Wednesday, May 18 – Bettendorf/LeClaire:

Adventurous Brewing.

Crawford Brew Works.

Five Cities Brewing.

Nerdspeak Brewery.

Twin Span Brewing.

Green Tree Brewery.

Thursday, May 19 – Moline:

Bent River Brew Pub.

Galena Brewing Co. Ale House.

Rebels & Lions Brewing.

Friday, May 20 – Rock Island:

Bent River Brewery.

Blue Cat Brewing Co.

Radicle Effect.

Wake Brewing.

Saturday, May 21 – Shops with Hops:

The 5th Annual Shops with Hops event returns 3-6 p.m. Saturday to historic downtown LeClaire. During the event, local businesses will host breweries across the Midwest, and participants will get a chance to sip, sample and shop.

An afterparty where prizes from breweries and local businesses will be raffled off will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Green Tree Brewery.

Find buy tickets for Shops with Hops here.