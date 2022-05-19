Local breweries take part in QC Craft Beer Week. Here's the full schedule

MOLINE, Ill. — QC Craft Beer Week is one of the best weeks of the year in the Quad Cities for craft brew fans. This year’s festivities take place May 16-21 in partnership with Visit Quad Cities’ QC Ale Trail, Craft Quad Cities and local breweries.
Below are local breweries taking part in the 2022 QC Ale Trail.
Monday, May 16 – East Moline/Geneseo:
- Midwest Ale Works.
- Geneseo Brewing Co.
- Great Revivalist Brew Lab.
Tuesday, May 17 – Davenport/Muscatine:
- Front Street Brewery.
- Stompbox Brewing.
- Contrary Brewing Co.
Wednesday, May 18 – Bettendorf/LeClaire:
- Adventurous Brewing.
- Crawford Brew Works.
- Five Cities Brewing.
- Nerdspeak Brewery.
- Twin Span Brewing.
- Green Tree Brewery.
Thursday, May 19 – Moline:
- Bent River Brew Pub.
- Galena Brewing Co. Ale House.
- Rebels & Lions Brewing.
Friday, May 20 – Rock Island:
- Bent River Brewery.
- Blue Cat Brewing Co.
- Radicle Effect.
- Wake Brewing.
Saturday, May 21 – Shops with Hops:
The 5th Annual Shops with Hops event returns 3-6 p.m. Saturday to historic downtown LeClaire. During the event, local businesses will host breweries across the Midwest, and participants will get a chance to sip, sample and shop.
An afterparty where prizes from breweries and local businesses will be raffled off will take place from 6-7 p.m. at Green Tree Brewery.
Find buy tickets for Shops with Hops here.
