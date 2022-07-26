Stick to the streets this weekend for music, food, games in downtown Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired July 24, 2021.
You don’t have to run to join in on the BIX 7 fun this weekend! Local business owners will be bringing live music, food, drinks and games Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, to the streets of downtown Davenport.
Free parking will be available on parking ramps and along the riverfront after 5 p.m. Friday for those planning to attend.
Find the full list of BIX block party events below:
Live music at River Music Experience:
- Catch live music from The Dawn 5-7 p.m. Friday in the River Music Experience courtyard, located at 129 Main St. The event is free to the public.
BIX Mix:
- Enjoy live music, food trucks, outside bars and street games on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison streets in Davenport.
- On Friday, ROADS will perform 7:30-10:30 p.m.
- On Saturday, Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls will play 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Flying Buffaloes will go from 9 p.m. to midnight.
Finish-line Fest:
- Catch live performances all day and food and drink specials from Flavor Train on Saturday at 218 Iowa St. Cost of admission to the event is $1.
- The Dirt Road Rockers go on at 10 a.m., Rude Punch at noon, Orangadang at 2 p.m., Funkatude at 3:30 p.m., Class of ‘82 at 5:30 p.m. and Electric Shock: The AC/DC Show at 8:30 p.m.
Best Dam BIX Party:
- This Bix party is hosted on Saturday by the Dam View Inn, located at 410 E. 2nd St. in Davenport. The Too Hype Crew will take the stage at 8 p.m. $10 cover starts at 6 p.m.
Bix Beiderbecke Museum:
- The museum, on the lower level of the River Music Experience building, will offer free admission and extended hours on Friday (10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), giving visitors a chance to learn about famous jazz cornetist, pianist and composer Bix Beiderbecke, a native of Davenport.