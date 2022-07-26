x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Events

Stick to the streets this weekend for music, food, games in downtown Davenport

Runners don't get to have all the fun. Businesses throughout downtown Davenport will bring music, food and games to the streets.

More Videos

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The above video aired July 24, 2021.

You don’t have to run to join in on the BIX 7 fun this weekend! Local business owners will be bringing live music, food, drinks and games Friday and Saturday, July 29-30, to the streets of downtown Davenport.

Free parking will be available on parking ramps and along the riverfront after 5 p.m. Friday for those planning to attend.

Find the full list of BIX block party events below:

Live music at River Music Experience:

  • Catch live music from The Dawn 5-7 p.m. Friday in the River Music Experience courtyard, located at 129 Main St. The event is free to the public.

BIX Mix:

  • Enjoy live music, food trucks, outside bars and street games on 3rd Street between Ripley and Harrison streets in Davenport.
  • On Friday, ROADS will perform 7:30-10:30 p.m.
  • On Saturday, Wicked Liz and the Bellyswirls will play 5:30-7:30 p.m., and Flying Buffaloes will go from 9 p.m. to midnight.

Finish-line Fest:

  • Catch live performances all day and food and drink specials from Flavor Train on Saturday at 218 Iowa St. Cost of admission to the event is $1.
  • The Dirt Road Rockers go on at 10 a.m., Rude Punch at noon, Orangadang at 2 p.m., Funkatude at 3:30 p.m., Class of ‘82 at 5:30 p.m. and Electric Shock: The AC/DC Show at 8:30 p.m.

Best Dam BIX Party:

  • This Bix party is hosted on Saturday by the Dam View Inn, located at 410 E. 2nd St. in Davenport. The Too Hype Crew will take the stage at 8 p.m. $10 cover starts at 6 p.m.

Bix Beiderbecke Museum:

  • The museum, on the lower level of the River Music Experience building, will offer free admission and extended hours on Friday (10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.) and Saturday (10 a.m. to 5 p.m.), giving visitors a chance to learn about famous jazz cornetist, pianist and composer Bix Beiderbecke, a native of Davenport.

Download the WQAD News 8 App 
Subscribe to our newsletter 
► Subscribe to our YouTube channel

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement