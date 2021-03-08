Bix Jazz Festival: All the ways you can join in for a taste of traditional jazz music

The three-day festival kicks off Thursday, August 5 at Rhythm City Casino in Davenport, but there are a few other performances planned around the city.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bix Jazz Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary Thursday, August 5 - Saturday, August 7 at the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center in north Davenport.

After a virtual fest in 2020, this year's schedule is packed full of traditional jazz music, including the Chicago Cellar Boys, Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys and Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles.

The music kicks off at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Putnam Museum, before heading over to the Rhythm City at 6. You can find ticket information here, as well as a full schedule here.

If you don't have time for a full day of festivities, you can join through live stream or catch one of two free jazz performances this weekend.

The first is Wednesday, August 4 at Carriage Haus in downtown Davenport. The Five Bridges Jazz Band will play from 6 p.m. to - 8 p.m. with no cover charge to get in.