Bix Jazz Festival: All the ways you can join in for a taste of traditional jazz music

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The Bix Jazz Festival is celebrating its 50th anniversary Thursday, August 5 - Saturday, August 7 at the Rhythm City Casino’s Events Center in north Davenport.
After a virtual fest in 2020, this year's schedule is packed full of traditional jazz music, including the Chicago Cellar Boys, Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys and Joe Smith & The Spicy Pickles.
The music kicks off at 3 p.m. on Thursday at the Putnam Museum, before heading over to the Rhythm City at 6. You can find ticket information here, as well as a full schedule here.
If you don't have time for a full day of festivities, you can join through live stream or catch one of two free jazz performances this weekend.
The first is Wednesday, August 4 at Carriage Haus in downtown Davenport. The Five Bridges Jazz Band will play from 6 p.m. to - 8 p.m. with no cover charge to get in.
Another chance is the traditional playing at Bix Beiderbecke’s gravesite, which will be held on Saturday, August 7 at Oakdale Memorial Gardens. The Cakewalkin’ Jass Band will play from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. for the 90th anniversary of Bix's passing. Organizers recommend getting there early and bringing your own chair or blanket.