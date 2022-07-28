BIX 7 race weekend: Race times, road closures, after parties

Here's all you need to know to prepare for this weekend as Bix festivities take over downtown Davenport.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above aired on July 24, 2021.

The Bix 7 returns to downtown Davenport for its 48th running Saturday, July 30, but the Bix fun and festivities will span Friday through Sunday.

In addition to the running races, local business owners will bring block parties full of live music, food, drinks and games to the streets of downtown Davenport.

While last year's Bix occurred during extreme heat and humidity, StormTrack8 Meteorologist Andrew Stutzke said this weekend's weather will be very comfortable, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s on Saturday morning.

It's a weekend full of activities you'll really want to attend — or avoid.

For those who want to watch:

Due to road closures, parking for the race will be limited. Free parking will be offered from 5 p.m. Friday to noon Sunday at the Harrison Street, Redstone and River Center parking ramps.

Children 12 and under can get in on the Bix action with the Jr. Bix race, which kicks off at 6 p.m. Friday. This race is broken down into three separate age groups:

Ages 5 and under can participate in a 70-yard run on East 3rd Street. Parents are welcome to join these kiddos, and crawlers will travel across a carpet square.

can participate in a 70-yard run on East 3rd Street. Parents are welcome to join these kiddos, and crawlers will travel across a carpet square. Ages 6-7 can participate in a half-mile run on East 4th Street.

can participate in a half-mile run on East 4th Street. Ages 8-12 can participate in a seven-tenths-of-a-mile run on East 4th Street.

The Bix 7 is the weekend's main event. The seven-mile race course begins at 8 a.m. Saturday on Brady Street, turns right onto Kirkwood Boulevard, up Jersey Ridge Road, right onto Middle Road, right onto McClellan Boulevard and goes to a turnaround at River Drive. From there, the course follows back the same way and turns left onto 3rd Street to the finish line.

The Quick Bix is a two-mile race that starts on the same course at the same time as the Bix 7. Runners take Brady Street before turning right onto 15th Street, right onto Perry Street and left onto 4th Street towards the finish line.

Click/tap here to see the Quick Bix and Bix 7 race courses.

The race courses will be lined with live music and entertainment for spectators and runners alike to enjoy.

Stick around after the runners cross the finish line Saturday for food, beverages a costume contest and more at the Post-Race Party in the parking lot of the Quad-City Times, located at 500 East 3rd St.

For those who want to avoid:

Road closures begin as race preparation kick off Thursday and downtown festivities will continue through Sunday.

Sections of the race course will be closed to motorists during different time periods throughout the weekend. See the map below for specific closure times and plan accordingly.

If you're traveling to or through downtown Davenport, use an alternate route if possible and allow extra time to get to your destination.