Bands, bubbles, and Bettendorf: A record crowd attended the 4th annual 'Be Downtown' block party

Organizers estimate this party brought in double the amount of last year's crowd. A day of food, live music, and science experiments capped off ZIP code celebrations

Example video title will go here for this video

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The fourth 'Be Downtown' event was filled with food, live music, science experiments, and more as the annual block party saw a record number of attendees in downtown Bettendorf.

From bean bags to bubbles, bands to brisket, there was a little something for everyone out to celebrate Bettendorf, including a whole section dedicated to science projects and crafts for people of all ages to explore.

Organizers say that wide-ranging appeal paid off, with an estimated twice as many attendees as 2021's block party.

"We just want to be able to be downtown to have a good time at this neighborhood block party," said Ryan Jantzi, executive director of the Downtown Bettendorf Organization.

He noted that several new businesses have recently opened downtown, while also giving a shoutout to established organizations such as Sports Fans Pizza and Riverside Grille.

Having an event like Be Downtown is exactly what those owners want, he said.

"This is supported by the business owners and property owners in downtown Bettendorf," said Jantzi. "We want more people down here, we want more business. We want more people, more experiences in our great city."

The party also wrapped up a week of ZIP code celebrations for the city,

May 27, 2022 perfectly aligns with Bettendorf's ZIP code, 52722. To mark the once-in-a-lifetime occasion, the city took place in coordinated games, activities, deals, and entertainment, including a community-wide scavenger hunt, block tours, and a special Snapchat lens.