x
Events

12th annual Senior and Disability Expo coming to Bally's Quad Cities

Over 45 vendors will pass along educational materials pertaining to healthy living, fraud prevention and assistive devices.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Coming back to the Quad Cities area is the 12th annual Senior and Disability Expo, hosted by the Illinois-Iowa Center for Independent Living (IICIL). 

Over 45 vendors will pass along educational materials pertaining to healthy living, fraud prevention and assistive devices. Activities and workshops will also be at the expo, like chair aerobic exercises and demonstrations on assistive technology.

The event will last from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sept. 29 and will be held in the Bally's Quad Cities Conference Center. It is free and open to the public. 

Credit: Bally's QC, WQAD

