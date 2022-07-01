Take a gander: Bald Eagle Days returns this weekend to QC

The weekend-long event is the perfect place for bird and wildlife enthusiasts to celebrate the annual eagle migration to the Quad Cities.

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. — Many will be flocking to the QCCA Expo Center this weekend, and only some of them will be birds. The annual Quad Cities Bald Eagle Days Celebration is back!

Each winter season, bald eagles gather in the Quad Cities to find food on the waters of the Mississippi River. The weekend-long event, hosted by the Quad City Conversation Alliance, is the perfect place for bird and wildlife enthusiasts to celebrate the eagle migration.

The event showcases a variety of exhibitors, vendors, educational displays and even live eagle shows presented by the World Bird Sanctuary of St. Louis.

Eagle Days runs from 4-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Admission is free for those under 6 years old, $1 for children ages 6-15 and $6 for adults.

Kids 6-15 get in free on Friday with a paid adult.