Bailey Zimmerman, Shinedown, Jelly Roll coming to Clinton's 2024 Tailgate N' Tallboys

CLINTON, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023.

After its debut in June, country music festival Tailgate N' Tallboys will return to Clinton's Riverfront Event Center June 6-8, 2024.

The festival announced its headliners on its Facebook page Tuesday. Jelly Roll will play Thursday, June 6, Bailey Zimmerman will play Friday, June 7 and Shinedown will play Saturday, June 8.

Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023 was Clinton's first country music festival. Scott Maddasion, mayor of Clinton, told News 8 during the festival that it was expected to bring in about $6 million for the city and give local businesses a boost.