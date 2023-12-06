Bailey Zimmerman, Shinedown, Jelly Roll coming to Clinton's 2024 Tailgate N' Tallboys

CLINTON, Iowa — Editor's note: The video above is from Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023.
After its debut in June, country music festival Tailgate N' Tallboys will return to Clinton's Riverfront Event Center June 6-8, 2024.
The festival announced its headliners on its Facebook page Tuesday. Jelly Roll will play Thursday, June 6, Bailey Zimmerman will play Friday, June 7 and Shinedown will play Saturday, June 8.
Tailgate N' Tallboys 2023 was Clinton's first country music festival. Scott Maddasion, mayor of Clinton, told News 8 during the festival that it was expected to bring in about $6 million for the city and give local businesses a boost.
While the rest of the 2024 lineup has yet to be announced, three-day passes are up for early sale starting at $129.99. Festivalgoers are allowed to park RVs or pitch tents for an extra camping fee.