Autism Society of QC to host annual Autism Acceptance Walk this weekend

The walk Saturday in East Moline is a way to rally behind those impacted by autism, promote acceptance and educate others about it.

According to event organizers, the walk is a way to rally behind those impacted by autism, promote acceptance and educate others about it. The event will include many activities for those of all ages, including face painting, music, games and prizes.

This year's walk will be the first the society has hosted since 2019 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If COVID taught us anything, it's that ... personal connections are extremely important," Autism Society of the Quad Cities President Barrett Essman said. "(The walk) is an opportunity for individuals (and) families within our community to get together to network, to share stories and - most importantly - have a lot of fun."

Instead of using the word "awareness" with autism, the organization is pushing for people to use the term "acceptance" to create a message of inclusivity.

"The most important thing is that it's to celebrate the differences," Essman said. "If you've met one individual with autism, you just met one individual. No one person is the same."

The walk is open to the public and will begin rain or shine at 9 a.m. Saturday at the Black Hawk Special Education Center, located at 4580 11th St. in East Moline.