It's time for the Trucker Olympics: Annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree set to take place

WALCOTT, Iowa — The "best parking lot party of the year" is just a week away at the Iowa 80 Truckstop - better known as the World's Largest Truckstop.

It's time for the annual Walcott Truckers Jamboree, which will have an antique truck display, more than 175 exhibits, the Trucker Olympics, a Super Truck Beauty Contest and plenty of live music.

All of the concerts at the event are free and will be hosted each day of the event, July 13-15. Many local bands and artists will be performing like Got Your Six and Dani Lynn Howe and Band. A full schedule of performers can be found here.

The Iowa 80 Trucking Museum will also be open for the event and will be hosting a birthday party for a 100-year-old Mack AB.

The annual jamboree has been held since 1979 to celebrate the work of professional drivers and truckers.

“We’ve got a lot to be thankful to professional drivers for,” Heather DeBaillie said, who is the VP of Operations and Marketing for the Iowa 80 Group of CAT Scale Company. "Professional driving can be a thankless job, but without trucks on the road, consumers wouldn’t have food on the table or a variety of other goods we need and use on a daily basis.”

