Food, friends, fundraising: American Red Cross hosts annual A Taste on the River fundraiser

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois will host its A Taste on the River fundraising event Thursday, June 16.
The annual event, featuring music, food and drinks as well as live and silent auctions, helps raise critical funds to support the humanitarian efforts of the local American Red Cross chapter.
Some items up for auction include a trip to Snowstar for a family of four, a 65-inch smart television, a two-night stay in downtown Chicago with tickets to a Cubs game, a spa day gift basket and more.
Click/tap here to see the complete list of auction items and place a bid.
RELATED: ImpactLife says blood supply approaching 'critical levels' | How you can help this World Blood Donor Day
A Taste on the River will run 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Bend XPO, located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.
Online ticket sales have closed, but tickets will still be available at the door for $50 per person. Attendees will enjoy culinary appetizers and desserts from Quad Cities area chefs, music from The Yoyos and a chance to participate in the auctions.
Disclaimer: WQAD News 8 is a media sponsor of the American Red Cross' A Taste on the River event.
WATCH | A speck of green in a sea of gray: Genesis East Hospital wants to expand its green roof