Food, friends, fundraising: American Red Cross hosts annual A Taste on the River fundraiser

The event to raise funds for the American Red Cross serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois runs 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Bend XPO.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The American Red Cross Serving the Quad Cities and West Central Illinois will host its A Taste on the River fundraising event Thursday, June 16.

The annual event, featuring music, food and drinks as well as live and silent auctions, helps raise critical funds to support the humanitarian efforts of the local American Red Cross chapter.

Click/tap here to see the complete list of auction items and place a bid.

A Taste on the River will run 6-9 p.m. Thursday at Bend XPO, located at 922 Mississippi Parkway in East Moline.

Online ticket sales have closed, but tickets will still be available at the door for $50 per person. Attendees will enjoy culinary appetizers and desserts from Quad Cities area chefs, music from The Yoyos and a chance to participate in the auctions.

Disclaimer: WQAD News 8 is a media sponsor of the American Red Cross' A Taste on the River event.