The American Cornhole League drops into the Quad Cities for the weekend

The League is hosting one of their national opens at the East Moline Bend XPO April 9-11th.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — The Quad Cities is set to host the American Cornhole League (ACL) for the first time ever, for their seventh national open of the year. It will take place at East Moline's brand new event center, Bent XPO, which is celebrating the tournament as its first event, April 9-11.

Around 350 players are signed up for the tournament, competing for cash prizes and rewards, and about 50 pro players are expected to attend.

Spectators are allowed at this event, and there is no cap on how many audience members can attend. Masks will be required and temperature checks will be taken at the door. Admission is either $5 for the day or $10 for the weekend.

Teams will begin in a progressive round robin that will qualify them into four tiers of skill. There, each tier will play each other for the tier championship.

Brian Ash, ACL Midwest Conference Director and an ACL Pro, says it was a simple decision to chose Bent XPO as their event's host after touring it about a month ago.

"Being able to work with a brand new venue is phenomenal," said Ash. "The size of the venue allows us to have just as many boards as we would have had at a normal national in pre-Covid times. We'll be able to set up 120 boards, plus our main stage, plus our vendors. It's a pretty phenomenal facility and I'm just glad everything clicked to where it can work."

While Covid did slow down the ACL, they never quite stopped play throughout the pandemic - instead, adapting to new safety guidelines. That's part of why the league switched over to several different "open" tournaments across the country.

"Our nationals last year were anywhere from 1,200 to 1,000 people and with Covid restrictions this makes it easier for us," explained Ash.

Doors will open at 8am on Friday and play will begin at 9am.