Alternating Currents underway in the Quad Cities: Live music, art and more

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The annual festival, Alternating Currents, is underway in the Quad Cities, featuring live music, art and films. The event goes from Thursday, Aug. 17 through Sunday, Aug. 20, and takes place at more than two dozen venues across downtown Davenport, Rock Island and Bettendorf.

Alternating Currents will have over 100 musical performances, film screenings, art displays and comedy sets, according to a press release from the Quad Cities Chamber. Pro wrestling will also be featured.

Performances take place inside and outside of businesses along the Mississippi Riverfront, combining unique venue spaces with the festivities.

"You’ll find dozens of unique restaurants, shops, bars and more to explore as you move from one venue to the next, just like the flow of alternating currents," the press release stated.

Attendees are encouraged to download the Alternating Currents app where they can find performances of interest and curate their own festival experience. The app can be downloaded by visiting the festival's website.

A full schedule and lineup of all Alternating Currents has to offer can be found here on its website.

"Alternating Currents is where music lovers come to jam with top rising musicians, film enthusiasts encounter pictures that spark meaningful conversations, admirers of art experience works that produce deep personal connections and comedians induce the big laughs that each person needs every so often," the press release stated.