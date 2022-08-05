Alternating Currents festival bringing over 120 musical acts and events to downtown Davenport and Rock Island Aug. 18-21

The festival will showcase 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events .

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Featuring 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events, you're not going to want to miss the Alternating Currents festival happening August 18-21 at more than 25 indoor and outdoor venues across downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

“Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase the businesses and vibrant culture of downtown while at the same time offering four days of great entertainment,” said Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for Downtown Davenport Partnership.

The easiest way to navigate the festival is through the Alternating Currents app, where users can easily plan out what events they want to go to. “The best thing about Alternating Currents is that each person can have their own unique experience by picking the music or comedy shows, films or art exhibits that appeal to them," Gilliand said.

Participating vendors include:

Davenport

220 E. 2nd St.

Allied Barber & Supply

Armored Gardens

Daq Faq

Davenport Public Library

Figge Art Museum

Front Street Pub & Eatery

Kaiserslautern Square

LeClaire Park

Mac's Tavern

Mississippi River Distilling Company Lounge

Mockingbird On Main

Raccoon Motel

Ragged Records & Trash Can Annie

The RiverCenter

River Music Experience Courtyard

Rubys

Skybridge Parking Lot (south of River Dr.)

Skybridge

Stompbox Brewing

UP Skybar at the Current Hotel

Zeke's Island Café

Rock Island

Arts Alley

Laborspace / Rozz-Tox Courtyard

RIBCO

Wake Brewing

The Alternating Currents app is available for Apple and Android devices at alternatingcurrentsqc.com. Here you can find the full schedule of music, comedy, film, art and other fun stuff, as well as access a map of the downtown venues.