Alternating Currents festival bringing over 120 musical acts and events to downtown Davenport and Rock Island Aug. 18-21

The festival will showcase 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events .
Alternating Currents

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Featuring 120+ live music and comedy performances, film screenings and art-related events, you're not going to want to miss the Alternating Currents festival happening August 18-21 at more than 25 indoor and outdoor venues across downtown Davenport and Rock Island.

“Alternating Currents gives us an opportunity to showcase the businesses and vibrant culture of downtown while at the same time offering four days of great entertainment,” said Jason Gilliland, Director of Events for Downtown Davenport Partnership.

The easiest way to navigate the festival is through the Alternating Currents app, where users can easily plan out what events they want to go to. “The best thing about Alternating Currents is that each person can have their own unique experience by picking the music or comedy shows, films or art exhibits that appeal to them," Gilliand said.

Credit: Quad Cities Chamber

Participating vendors include:

Davenport

  • 220 E. 2nd St.
  • Allied Barber & Supply
  • Armored Gardens
  • Daq Faq
  • Davenport Public Library
  • Figge Art Museum
  • Front Street Pub & Eatery
  • Kaiserslautern Square
  • LeClaire Park
  • Mac's Tavern
  • Mississippi River Distilling Company Lounge
  • Mockingbird On Main
  • Raccoon Motel
  • Ragged Records & Trash Can Annie
  • The RiverCenter
  • River Music Experience Courtyard
  • Rubys
  • Skybridge Parking Lot (south of River Dr.)
  • Skybridge
  • Stompbox Brewing
  • UP Skybar at the Current Hotel
  • Zeke's Island Café

Rock Island

  • Arts Alley
  • Laborspace / Rozz-Tox Courtyard
  • RIBCO
  • Wake Brewing

The Alternating Currents app is available for Apple and Android devices at alternatingcurrentsqc.com. Here you can find the full schedule of music, comedy, film, art and other fun stuff, as well as access a map of the downtown venues.

The festival and all of its events are also completely free to all guests.

