'Party like it's 5-27-22': Bettendorf marks Zip Code Day with citywide celebration

May 27, 2022, is a once-in-a-lifetime occasion for the City of Bettendorf, whose zip code (52722) perfectly aligns with the date.

BETTENDORF, Iowa — The Bettendorf community is coming together Friday, May 27 to commemorate a once-in-a-lifetime occasion: 5-27-22 Day.

May 27, 2022, is the only day in this millennium in which the date aligns perfectly with Bettendorf's zip code, 52722. To celebrate, the City of Bettendorf and its businesses and organizations will coordinate games, activities, deals and entertainment for the community to take part in.

Among the events going on throughout Bettendorf are a community-wide scavenger hunt, live music, block tours, a special Snapchat lens and a partnership with local breweries for 5272BREW, according to the Zip Code Day website.

Find a map of businesses participating in the celebration below:

The City of Bettendorf is also giving away $527.22 cash to 10 people in honor of the special day. To enter, click/tap here and submit a photo of yourself at a Zip Code Day event. A drawing to determine winners will be held Saturday, June 4 at the Be Downtown festival in downtown Bettendorf.

