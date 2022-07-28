35th annual tug fest celebration in LeClaire kicks off on August 11

Live music, carnival rides, great food, a grand fireworks display, and the annual tug-of-war event between Iowa and Illinois

LE CLAIRE, Iowa — Editors note: The above video aired in 2019.

Get your muscles warmed up for the 35th annual Tug Fest celebration in LeClaire! The 3-day event is being held on August 11-13 with a “Mardi Gras – Beads and Boots” theme.

The event hosts live music, carnival rides, food, a 5K run, parade, fireworks, and the eponymous, iconic tug-of-war match between Port Byron and LeClaire across the Mississippi River.

For the Tug, boat traffic freezes for a 2,700-foot-long, 680-pound rope stretching across the entire river. 11 teams from each side of the river compete to pull the most feet of rope, with the overall winner getting the Alabaster Eagle trophy and year-long bragging rights.

This year, Tug-for-a-Cause is benefiting the 911 Memorial at the LeClaire Fire Department.

Schedule of events:

Thursday, August 11

Family Night, with free admission to all

4:30 p.m. - Carnival, vendors, Beverage Tent, and Bingo open

5:00 p.m. to 10 p.m. - Carnival Wristband Night, $25 for unlimited rides

6:30 p.m. - Bags tournament on the North End

7:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. - Live music from acoustic duo Ky & Ty and the other guy

Friday, August 12

Grand parade

Fireworks spectacular

Live music performed by North of 40

Saturday, August 13

7:00 a.m. - Community Tug Fest Breakfast at the Civic Club

8:00 a.m. - 1m/5K Tug Run

8:00 a.m. - Tugger registration at the Civic Club

10:30 a.m. - Kid's Tug registration at the North End

11:00 a.m. - Kid's Tug

11:00 a.m. - Vendors and Beverage Tent open

Noon - Bingo opens

12:15 p.m. - National Anthem

12:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. - The Tug

4 p.m. - Live music from Hap Hazard

8:00 p.m. to midnight - Live music from Soul Storm