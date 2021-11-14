300 bags of Thanksgiving food groceries to be given out for free Sunday in East Moline

It is first-come, first-served. The bags will include turkey, chicken, green beans, stuffing and more.

EAST MOLINE, Ill. — Molina Healthcare of Illinois and Focus Fundamentals are hosting a Drive-thru Thanksgiving food giveaway on Sunday.

300 bags of food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. Bags will include things like stuffing, green beans, corn, mashed potatoes, cake mix, frosting, macaroni and cheese, and gravy mix.

Chicken, turkey or ham will also be available, while supplies last.

Since this will be a drive-thru event, people who attend the event are asked to stay in their vehicles, and volunteers will load the food into your trunks. Event organizers ask everyone to wear a mask.