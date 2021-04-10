The golf outing in Davenport helps raise money for the HAVlife foundation.

DAVENPORT, Iowa — The 2021 Hunter Classic returns this Monday. The golf outing at Crow Valley Country Club helps raise money for the HAVlife foundation.

The foundation's mission is to prevent lost potential in children between the ages 10 to 15. Their goal is to help involve children in activities they may otherwise miss out on, like arts, music and athletics.

"Every dollar raised will be going o the mission of prevention of loss potential here in the Quad Cities through HAVlife," Founder Mike Vondran said. "So, what we are hoping for through the day is that we raise a few dollars for the mission and everyone has a great time. it looks like the weather is going to be awesome we have a great field of golfers."

"HAV" stand for Hunter Aaron Vondran -- the founder's son who lost his life at just thirteen in a water park accident.

Last year, the hunter classic raised over forty thousand dollars for the foundation.