Blast from the Quad Cities' past: Dr. Igor is up for Horror Host Hall of Fame

MOLINE, Ill. — You know about WQAD's news station, but what about its spooky history?

Dr. Igor, the host of WQAD's "Chiller Theater," was the station's first on-air horror movie host back in 1963. Now, the character is nominated for induction into the Horror Host Hall of Fame.

Gene Edwards, the actor behind Dr. Igor, also played Jungle Jay for a kid-friendly afternoon show. No footage remains of these two characters, but they are fondly remembered by those who watched in the 1960s.

Dr. Igor is the third Quad Cities-based horror host to be nominated for the Horror Host Hall of Fame. Chuck Acri of "The Acri Creature Feature" and Marlena Midnight of "Midnight Mausoleum" have already been inducted.

