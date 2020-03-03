Owners of Baked bring 2 new food shops to downtown Davenport

ATTENTION FOODIES: Brunch and Cookies are headed your way!

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Baked Beer & Bread Company in the Village of East Davenport is branching out and creating two new food concepts in downtown Davenport.

Cookies and Dreams, which started as a pop-up shop, is now getting it's own storefront next to Theo & Co on Second Street.

"Our chocolate cookies here at Baked have always been our top seller so we decided to just run with that concept and come up with a whole cookie menu," said baker and co-owner Stephanie Sellers.

Sellers says the amount of support they've seen from their cookies has been overwhelming.

The bakery with the over-the-top cookie creations are not the only shop Baked owners Sellers and Bill Sheeder are opening. Their next adventure is an all-day brunch spot called Yolked.

"We've always had a really exciting menu," Sheeder said. "We've kinda pushed the envelope just a little bit past that Iowa factor but everybody can still get something they love. Downtown will be more of that push the envelope breakfast item."

Both are excited to take on these new restaurants. By late summer they are hoping to hire about 100 new employees between the two shops.

"It's a fun food item. We have so much fun with our brunch food and the breakfast expansion downtown it will be different than Baked," said Sheeder.