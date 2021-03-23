Olympic-qualifying Dew Tour skateboard competition coming to Des Moines

The event will take place May 20-23 at the new Lauridsen Skatepark, which will be the largest skatepark in the country.

DES MOINES, Iowa — Mountain Dew Accelerate 360's Adventure Sports Network officially announced the annual summer Dew Tour skateboard competition is coming to Des Moines' new skatepark.

The event will take place May 20-23 at the new Lauridsen Skatepark, according to a release.

The skatepark is expected to be the largest in the country, and the Dew Tour event will mark the park's grand opening.

The event will include World Skate-sanctioned men’s and women’s skateboarding Street and Park competitions. According to the Dew Tour, it is the only U.S.-based global Olympic skateboard qualifying event for 2021.

Keeping this a secret has been pretty tough. We're stoked to finally share that the #LauridsenSkatepark will be home to the 2021 @DewTour! Details: https://t.co/qj6gXMqOVt pic.twitter.com/6tAUW8ZOt8 — Lauridsen Skatepark (@DSMSkatepark) March 23, 2021

Skateboarding will make its debut at the Olympic Games this summer in Tokyo, which was rescheduled in 2020 for July 23-Aug. 8, 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Dew Tour says more than 300 skateboarders from around the world will compete for the Dew Tour title and for points toward their country’s Olympic skateboarding team.