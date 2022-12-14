Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Downtown Davenport is hosting a 'Hunt for the Pickle' event this year.
There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.
The event runs from Friday, Nov. 18 through Sunday, Jan. 1.
You can get an official card at any of the 40+ businesses that are participating. Then simply turn in your completed card to one of the following locations.
- German American Heritage Center (712 W. 2nd St.) Tuesday – Saturday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., Sunday 12 – 4 p.m.
- Davenport Public Library (321 N. Main St.) Monday – Thursday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m., Friday & Saturday 9 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.
The following businesses are participating and you can find hints at these Davenport locations:
- 392Caffe (502 W. 3rd St.)
- 4th St. Nutrition (207 W. 4th St.)
- Abernathy's (432 W. 3rd St.)
- Airbrushed Sunless (419 N. Brady St.)
- Allied Barber & Supply (224 W. 3rd St.)
- At the Stardust (218 Iowa St.)
- Blue Spruce Bakery & General Store (217 E. 2nd St.)
- Bootleg Hill Honey Meads (321 E. 2nd St.)
- Boozies Bar & Grill (114 W. 3rd St.)
- Cafe D'Marie (614 W. 5th St.)
- Cavort (229 Brady St.)
- Chill Ice Cream & Eats (421 W. River Dr.)
- Chocolate Manor (110 E. 2nd St.)
- Current Hotel (215 N. Main)
- Davenport Public Library (321 N. Main St.)
- Daiquiri Factory (303 W. 3rd St.)
- Doodads (430 W. 3rd St.)
- Figge Art Museum Gfit Shop (225 W. 2nd St.)
- Freight House Farmers Market (421 W. River Dr.)
- Front Street Brewery Taproom (421 W. River Dr.)
- Front Street Pub & Eatery (208 E. River Dr.)
- German American Heritage Center (712 W. 2nd St.)
- Golden Goat Barbers (228 W. 3rd St.)
- Hotel Blackhawk (200 E. 3rd St.)
- Mac's Tavern (316 W. 3rd St.)
- Major Art & Hobby (201 E. 2nd St.)
- Me & Billy (200 W. 3rd St.)
- Mississippi River Distilling Company (318 E. 2nd St.)
- Oh So Sweet (314 Main St.)
- Polished Hair Lounge (735 Federal St.)
- RAW (136 E. 2nd St.)
- Raygun (210 E. 2nd St.)
- Rubys Beers, Bikes, Brats (429 E. 3rd St.)
- Salon Static (205 E. 2nd St.)
- Source Bookstore (232 W. 3rd St.)
- Stompbox Brewing (210 E. River Dr.)
- The Half Nelson (321 E. 2nd St.)
- The Vault Beauty Lounge and Urban Retreat (229 Brady St.)
- The Visitors Center @ Union Station (120 S. Harrison St.)
- Theo & Co. (219 E. 2nd St.)
- Zeke's Island Café (131 W. 2nd St.)
Why a pickle? Well the Downtown Davenport group claims it's a German tradition. However, research has shown the pickle tradition has more ties in America than it does in Germany. There are many stories that have been told over the origin of the holiday tradition, but almost none of them can be proven. You can learn more about some of the theories by clicking here. But does it really matter where the story originates? Get out there and hunt for that pickle.