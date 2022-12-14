Davenport hosting a holiday pickle hunt

There are 40+ pickle ornaments hidden across downtown Davenport inside of businesses. Organizers say you must find 10 pickles to win a pickle ornament for your own tree and be entered into a drawing for a chance to win downtown gift cards and a grand prize basket.

You can get an official card at any of the 40+ businesses that are participating. Then simply turn in your completed card to one of the following locations.

Why a pickle? Well the Downtown Davenport group claims it's a German tradition. However, research has shown the pickle tradition has more ties in America than it does in Germany. There are many stories that have been told over the origin of the holiday tradition, but almost none of them can be proven. You can learn more about some of the theories by clicking here. But does it really matter where the story originates? Get out there and hunt for that pickle.